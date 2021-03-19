Young Buck and 50 Cent have been at each other’s throats for years now, but during a recent Instagram Live stream, Buck suggested it was all for show.

The two G-Unit rappers have been criticizing each other as recently as last year, and that was after it had gotten particularly ugly with Fif sharing transphobic memes. As HotNewHipHop pointed out, Buck said that the pair have been “playing that shit” the whole time.

“We ain't got no motherfucking beef. You understand me? That's what you motherfuckers get 'cause you motherfuckers are always chasing this beef shit, and then we done played y'all motherfucking ass," said Buck. "Whole time, bro. ... We made all you motherfuckers think that it's beef and we don't like each other. I just got off the phone with the n***a. We just shot a video yesterday. About to drop it and give it to the world. ... This social media sh*t got you people f*cked up. Y'all got played this time."

50 Cent is a well-known troll at this point, frequently engaging in bullying tactics on his Instagram. Buck says that the idea to fake a beef was all on Fif, who he “master-planned this shit out” with. “50 was like, 'I'ma say all kinds of sh*t about you, n***a. I'ma make them fucking hate you," he continued. "Then you gone make them love you again,' ... I just followed the n***a plan and then, all of a sudden, I guess the n***a was right because they love me again. And I did it... I made them love me again."

This would suggest that the duo might be able to reunite with the rest of G-Unit someday, if what he’s saying is true. Last year, Fif indicated that he was done with G-Unit altogether, though. “I don’t care to do that,” when he was asked if he wanted to do a G-Unit biopic. “I’d like to forget the G-Unit.” It’s also worth mentioning that, with the exception of Tony Yayo, 50 Cent has kicked every member of G-Unit out of the group at some point.