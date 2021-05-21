YG and Mozzy are painting California red with the drop of their new joint project, Kommunity Service.

With tracks “Too Brazy” and “Thugz Mansion,” YG and Mozzy have proven that their partnership can create records. Now, they are welcoming acts like Ty Dolla Sign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tyga, Young M.A, and more into their world for a new project that released on Friday.

For the project’s cover art, YG and Mozzy pay homage to the late DMX (who also had his own affinity with the color red) by recreating one of the poster images for Belly. They also rolled out the ten-song tape with two singles; “Perfect Timing” featuring Blxst and the ode their respective communities, “Bompton to Oak Park.”

Mozzy and YG also shared music video for “Gangsta,” which you can watch up top.

Kommunity Service marks YG’s return to music after putting a lot of his energy into expanding his 4hunnid brand into the world of fashion. As for Mozzy, the project follows his Occupational Hazard tape and breakthrough studio album, Beyond Bulletproof.

Stream Mozzy and YG’s new project, Kommunity Service, featuring G Herbo, Ty Dolla Sign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and above.