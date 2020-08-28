YG has linked up with 4Hunnid artist Day Sulan for his latest single.

Late Thursday, the two dropped off their collab "Equinox," available up top via YouTube.

Day Sulan's upcoming releases were teased back in February amid an announcement that YG's 4Hunnid label had inked a partnership with Epic Records. And back in 2018, YG detailed his experience-inspired approach to label negotiations, noting that younger artists of today are more savvy when it comes to ensuring they don't get caught in a bad deal.

"I came into this game in a fucked deal, and I didn't get the money I was supposed to get," YG said at the time. "The kids that are coming up now know a lot more than I did on this business shit, and the times are different. You just need to make sure you don't get taken advantage of."

"Mascara," Day Sulan's debut single, arrived in March and was followed in June by the release of "BIG" featuring Rubi Rose.

Earlier this month, Day Sulan joined REVOLT for an interview in which she looked back on the beginning of her interest in music. As she explained, her love for music began as an "escape" from everyday life.

"I was really depressed when I was younger,' she said. "The only thing that got me through was my CD player I used to walk around with. We used to go to different places and I wouldn’t fuck with nobody. I'd literally have my headphones in, listening to music like, 'Don't talk to me.'"

Catch "Equinox" up top and/or grab it below via Spotify.