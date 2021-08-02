On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced they had sold the only existing copy of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, the mysterious album by the Wu-Tang Clan. The sale was finalized as part of a $7.3 million forfeiture judgment against Martin Shkreli, who bought the one-of-a-kind album at auction for $2 million in 2015.

We still don’t know who the current, anonymous owner is, although the lawyer who finalized the sale says the buyer will reveal him or herself in the next 30 to 60 days. Maybe then, we’ll finally get to hear one of the most rare (and anticipated) hip-hop albums of all time. Or maybe not. There’s no guarantee when it comes to this project.

Here is everything you need to know about the Wu-Tang Clan’s Once Upon A Time in Shaolin, including its epic journey to completion, its rocky history beginning with its first sale, and what might be in store for it in the years ahead.