Offset is in the holiday spirit.

During a trip to Target, the Migos rapper ended up paying for a family’s cart of items. NYC-based Instagram user @siennadiaz._ thanked him in a video, where she also explained her family’s unexpected encounter with him.

The clip shows a woman—perhaps Sienna’s mom—and Offset hugging in the checkout area of a Target as the woman cries. Sienna gave a shoutout to the Migo in the caption, as well as SheShe, the woman who recommended some makeup and who seems to work with Offset.

Sienna explained her mother was having a tough morning, so she took her shopping for Christmas gifts. Her mom didn’t get a lot of sleep the night before, so she wanted to purchase a new concealer to cover the bags under her eyes. A woman standing next to them struck up a conversation and began recommending brands. When Sienna’s family went to check out, she found out how much the makeup cost.

“That’s when the women beside us quickly handed over the cashier $200,” Sienna wrote in a lengthy caption. “My mom and I were like Huhhh…we were so confused and then she said ‘this is from Offset…’ and that’s when my mom just started to tear up.”

Sienna continued, “[Offset] came over and gave my mom the biggest hug. He told her that whatever she was going through, that she would be okay. No one has ever done anything like this for my mom and we are truly grateful.”

Read Sienna’s full account of the Offset encounter on her page.