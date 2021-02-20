Wiz Khalifa didn’t hesitate to put Kevin Durant in the hot seat via a hilarious throwback story.

As reported by HipHopDX, the Pittsburgh rapper hit up Instagram Live on Thursday night to celebrate the release of the Taylor Gang compilation project, Taylor Nights. At one point during the stream, Wiz decided to share an amusing anecdote involving his good friend KD. Well, it’s probably much more amusing to Wiz now in retrospect.

“Kevin Durant, that’s the homie from back in the day. You remember when you left me outside the club?” the rapper said with a joint in hand. “Yeah, man, he left me outside the club. We was ’bout to get in the club and they looked at him and they (presumably the bouncers) looked at everybody he was with, and they was like, ‘Y’all can get in but he can’t.’ [Durant] was like, ‘Bro, I’m going to see you later, yo.’”

Cold.

Wiz went on to say that the only reason he went to the club was because he had received an invitation from Durant. Though most people would’ve left the scene feeling humiliated and betrayed, Wiz refused to let the incident ruin his night.

“But what I did, though … I got back, right? And I came back in the club and I met him in there, you know what I’m saying,” Wiz said. “’Cause I’m not no slouch, you feel me? No love lost, playa … It’s all good. Don’t even trip. It’s not your fault.”

All’s well that ends well, right? You can hear Wiz’s full story below.