Nature—and by that we mean live music—is healing.

It’s not universal, but piece-by-piece, as vaccines roll out across the world, it’s beginning to look like the end of the pandemic is at least in sight. Here in the UK, the date ‘June 21’ has become synonymous with the end of lockdown and that brings with it the promise of live music.

Another key event in some people’s post-COVID diaries is Wireless 2021, which is scheduled to take place September 10-12.

Last year, the festival was strictly online with live-streamed performances from Stefflon Don, Saweetie, Lady Leshurr, Pa Salieu, Young Thug, Unknown T and more; but this year, Wireless is returning to the open air with a stellar line-up and a new location. After many years in North London’s Finsbury Park, this year Wireless is heading south of the river to Crystal Palace.

On Friday, Future will headline with the rest of the confirmed acts including D-Block Europe, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Mostack, Digga D, Young T & Bugsey, M1llionz, Unknown T, SL, Ivorian Doll, Tiffany Calver & Friends, DJ Semtex and Yinka.

Skepta is headlining on Saturday with an exclusive Greatest Hits set. Joining him will be AJ Tracey, Meek Mill, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee, Polo G, NINES, Tion Wayne, Steel Banglez, Central Cee, Hardy Caprio, JAY1, Swarmz, S1MBA, Blanco, Darkoo, Zie Zie, DJ Semtex and Manny Norte.

On Sunday, headliners Migos will be joined by Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Headie One, Rick Ross, M Huncho, Mist, Chip, Potter Payper, K Trap, M24, DigDat, Abra Cadabra, Nafe Smallz, Poundz, Charlie Sloth & Friends, Yinka and Manny Norte.

If we haven’t made it clear enough already, miss this one at your own peril. First release tickets have already sold out, but a final release is set to be announced ‘soon’. For more info, head here.