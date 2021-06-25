Willow Smith has followed up her explosive pop-punk song “Transparent Soul” with the announcement of her forthcoming album Lately I Feel Everything and the arrival of her new song “Lipstick.”

The track sees Willow trying to figure out who she is. “Lipstick on a mirror / Saying who you want to be / Vision gets dimmer / The room is closing in on me,” she sings in the first verse. “Lipstick” will be included on her new album, as will “Transparent Soul,” featuring Travis Barker, and a highly anticipated collaboration with Avril Lavigne.

“I just wanted to let loose with this album. I wanted to have fun and be young and not be so existential and worrying all the time,” Willow said in a statement. “I thought this was a really dope outlet for a new energy I wanted to bring to my music.”

On Lately I Feel Everything, the singer explores a pop-punk sound, inspired by Lavigne, My Chemical Romance, and Paramore. In fact, in a recent interview with V Magazine, Willow discussed attending metal and punk shows as a Black woman and how she was subjected to bullying due to her taste in music.

“[B]eing a Black woman in the metal crowd is very, very different on top of the pressures that the music industry puts on you,” she said. “Now, it’s like an added pressure of the metal culture, the metal world, and just rock in general. I used to get bullied in school for listening to Paramore and My Chemical Romance.”

Lately I Feel Everything is slated for a July 16 release. Listen to “Lipstick” at the top.