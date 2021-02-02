Wendy Williams has found herself at odds with another celebrity. This month, the media personality made headlines after claiming she had a one-night stand with Method Man during a radio interview. “I smoked a blunt with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night stand,” she said.

Williams dropped the bomb during a radio interview just two days before the debut of her Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie. In addition to causing a stir on social media, Williams’ comments prompted a fiery response from Method Man’s wife, Tamika Smith.

While things are just starting to heat up between the two parties, this feud has been building since the early 2000s. Here’s a breakdown of what is going on between Wendy Williams, Method Man, and Tamika Smith.