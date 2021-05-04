EST Gee proves why he’s one of the buzziest rappers in hip-hop with his latest Funkmaster Flex freestyle.

In it, Gee calmly attacks an instrumental provided by his go-to producer, Forever Rolling, with his signature flow and bravado claims about his street status.

“N8ggas can’t afford to kill me no more, I got my change up/I’m the same n*gga who’ll front a bag and sell it for him/He ain’t gotta way to to get it back home? I’ll mail it for him,” Gee spits over the ominous beat. “So how you question George like I don’t keep this shit in order… I’m enormous, money hoarder/Known to get it across the border… All of us get a portion playing for EST.”

Gee has created a lane for himself in Louisville that opposes—but co-exists—the city’s current superstar, Jack Harlow. After forming relationships with Lil Baby and Yo Gotti, Gee decided to sign with Gotti’s Collective Music Group while also working with some of the hottest artists in the game, like labelmate 42 Dugg.

After releasing his well-received mixtape, I Still Don’t Feel Nothing, Gee is seemingly gearing up to drop more music. Before gifting Flex some bars, the iconic DJ alluded to having a record with Gee’s name on it.