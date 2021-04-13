Streams for DMX’s catalog have increased over 900 percent in the days following his passing, Billboard reported on Monday.

On April 9, DMX’s family revealed they would be taking the Dark Man X off life support following his hospitalization. According to MRC Data, DMX’s tracks collectively gained 75.7 million on-demand streams (audio and video combined) on April 9 and April 10 following this news. That was a 928 percent increase when compared to the 7.36 million they earned on April 7 and 8.

DMX’s streams were steadily increasing after his hospitalization was revealed. Prior to his hospitalization, he was streamed about 700,000 to 1 million times a day. Between the days of April 3 and April 8, this rose to around 3-4 million per day. ​​​​​​​

The top five songs streamed during this two-day period were “Ruff Ryders Anthem” (9.59 million, up 973 percent), “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” (5.79 million, up 900 percent), “Slippin’” (5.52 million, up 853 percent), “Party Up (In Here)” (5.20 million, up 941%) and “How It’s Goin’ Down,” featuring Faith Evans (3.52 million, up 691 percent).

Most of these songs were featured on DMX’s The Best Of compilation album, which re-entered the Billboard 200 at No. 73 and is set to earn 12,000 album equivalent units for the week (up 224 percent).

Along with gains in album sales and streams, the artist’s 2003 autobiography E.A.R.L.: The Autobiography of DMX re-entered Amazon’s bestsellers charts.