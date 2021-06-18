Wale has tapped Chris Brown for the new song “Angles.”

The song sees Wale gassing up and pampering his new girl. The song also samples Diddy and Usher’s “I Need a Girl.”

The new track arrives five months after Wale’s last song, “Good Vibes (Za).” Last year saw a slew of singles from the DMV rapper, as well as his Imperfect Storm EP. Though he hasn’t delivered too much solo material this year, Wale has hopped on a few friends’ songs, including Pacman da Gunman’s “One Piece” and EarthGang’s “Options” remix with Coi Leray. Chris Brown has also appeared on a couple of features, including Yung Bleu’s single “Baddest” with 2 Chainz, and OG Parker’s debut song “Rain Down” with Latto, PnB Rock, and Layton Greene.

Stream “Angles” below via Spotify or up top.