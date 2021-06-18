The Ramona Park legend, Vince Staples, positions himself to have a triumphant return with the release of his latest single, “Law of Averages.”

Vince released the single on Friday after teasing it on his social media pages. He also shared the track’s music video, which you can watch up top.

“Law of Averages” comes after Vince revealed that his next two albums are on the horizon. During a conversation with GQ in April, Staples stated he’s gearing up to release his next two projects, the self-titled, Vince Staples, and Ramona Park Broke My Heart, on Def Jam. The projects will conclude his partnership with Def Jam paving the way for his following albums to be released through Blacksmith Records—which is a label founded by his current manager, Corey Smyth—via Motown.

In the meantime, Staples has been keeping himself busy by making several guest appearances like his feature on ALLBLACK’s new album, TY4FWM. He’s also continued to dish out entertaining social media commentary such as questioning why a fan would think gang members adhere to political correctness.

Listen to Vince Staples’ new single, “Law of Averages,” below via Spotify.