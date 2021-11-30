Vic Mensa has shared a new song in honor of Virgil Abloh.

Billed as a posthumous letter to the prolific creative, “What You Taught Us” sees Vic reflecting on what the world can learn from such an artistic force. “You showed us we could all be designers of our own destinies,” he raps in the two-minute track, now available on SoundCloud.

In a statement shared Tuesday, Mensa looked back on his experiences of sneaking into Virgil-soundtracked parties as a teenager in Chicago.

“Virgil Abloh is synonymous with visionary,” Vic said of the impact of the Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director. “To see him go from DJing Superfun parties in Chicago that Hollywood Holt would sneak me in when I was 16 to revolutionizing the way we think about design and its applications is a true inspiration to a generation that was blessed to be raised under his tutelage. Legends never die.”

Stream Vic Mensa’s Abloh tribute “What You Taught Us” below:

Virgil died on Sunday at the age of 41. In a statement shared to the Off-White founder’s Instagram, it was revealed that he had been diagnosed in 2019 with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

“Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered,” the statement read. “Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design.”

Many tribute messages have touched on Virgil’s inspiring approach toward truly and fully living the art life, all while making sure to offer support to others attempting to do the same. As Tyler, the Creator said in an extended message shared Monday, “that hand of his opened doors.”

On Tuesday, Louis Vuitton—in honor of Virgil’s wishes—will celebrate the artist’s legacy with a final show in Miami.