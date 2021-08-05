T-Pain will live forever as a musical legend and innovator. But, his approach to record-making wasn’t appreciated by many in the beginning—especially Usher. During a recent interview with Billboard, Usher explained that his intentions were never to chastise T-Pain for being creative and revealed that the two have since reconciled.

Usher told Billboard that he’s “happy” Pain shared the story and its impact on him with the world.

“I’m happy that T-Pain said something — I’m not sure if it was before or after our actual conversation, after I heard what was said. It was very hurtful to know that he had experienced that kind of hardship in life,” Usher said. “I wouldn’t wish that on any person. Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift. But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation. But we’ve spoken since and we’re good.”

Back in 2013, Usher told T-Pain, who is widely credited for popularizing auto-tune, that he “fucked up music for real singers” by bringing the technology to the forefront. Hearing this from someone of such cultural importance like Usher sent T-Pain into a deep depression.

“I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it,’” he said during an episode of Netflix’s This Is Pop. “I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

Pain and Usher have since spoken about the moment and T-Pain made it clear that he has nothing but love and respect for the 8701 singer.

Head over to Billboard to read Usher’s interview in full.