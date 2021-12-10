It has been announced that Dave will be headling Reading and Leeds festival in 2022.

With the three-day event taking place over the Bank Holiday weekend from 26 to 28 August, Dave will be picking up where he left off, after headling Manchester’s Parklife festival this year.

The 23-year-old, who scored his second consecutive UK number one album with We’re All Alone In This Together earlier this year, will be sharing the line-up with fellow headliners, Megan Thee Stallion and Arctic Monkeys, with Little Simz also being announced as a performer at the two events.

“It’s a massive honour, especially to be in the company of other legends that are headlining,” Dave said. “To headline a festival of that magnitude and size, I think, is an interesting challenge to do over two dates in two different parts of the UK.” But, while he describes his headline slot as a “completely different challenge and experience,” the 2019 Mercury Award winner will become the youngest ever artist to headline the festivals.

The Streatham-raised rapper is planning big visuals hopes his set will surprise people and create an experience “that is completely shaped and focused around the amount of time I’m on stage”.

Reading and Leeds festival fans are still waiting for the full line-ups to be announced, but so far, the line-up is being described as the “best one in years.”