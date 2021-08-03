Tyler, the Creator has revealed the dates for his Call Me If You Get Lost Tour, and he’s bringing a few friends along with him.

Tyler revealed the “travel itinerary” on Twitter Tuesday afternoon for the highly anticipated arena tour, and joining him will be collaborators Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown.

The spring 2022 North American tour kicks off on Feb. 10 in San Diego, with 34 dates bringing Tyler & Co. everywhere from Chicago to Toronto to Los Angeles. It ends on April 8 in Seattle.

Check out the dates below before tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.