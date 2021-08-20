Nearly a year after joining OnlyFans, Tyga has announced he’s deleted his account to launch his own content platform to compete against it called Myystar.

The 31-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share the news. “Just deleted my Onlyfans, starting my own platform @myystar8 more futuristic, better quality & only 10% fee. Creators will also be able to make content of there choice!”

According to a press release, Myystar aims to provide users with more creative freedom in light of the recent news that OnlyFans will start banning sexually explicit content in October. Myystar will only be taking 10 percent of creators’ earnings, a steep difference from OnlyFans’ 20 percent fee. “Creators will have the ability to sell NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, as well as boasting features relevant to the music industry,” the release adds.

“I know how many people make a lot of money on OnlyFans, and that’s where most of their revenue is at,” Tyga told Forbes. “I want to give those people hope.”

Myystar’s design is being helmed by creative director Ryder Ripps of OKFOCUS, who’s earned his name in the industry by working with Travis Scott at Cactus Jack and Kanye West’s DONDA organization.

Myystar follows Tyga’s previous business endeavor Too Raww, a modeling agency he launched to help people get started on OnlyFans.

“I had a vision of turning Too Raww into an empire that is not only about management, but can be a full-service lifestyle creative company,” he said at the time. “Everything Too Raww is my own personal taste and aesthetic, I will be hands on creatively and with the management aspect.”

You can apply for membership to Myystar here.