Nearly two years since the release of his latest album, 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, it looks like Post Malone is ready to share his next full-length project with the world.

Post’s manager, Dre London, took to social media Thursday to tease the imminent release of new music. In an Instagram post, London revealed that the 25-year-old artist might have two new albums on the way, hinting that the title of one of the new projects could arrive as soon as next week.

“This that smile while on FaceTime with @postmalone agreeing that the world deserves 2 Posty projects out this year,” London wrote in the caption. “Discussing dates to drop the 1st one sooner than u think! I won’t tell u the title name just yet maybe next week.”

The news comes just four months after Post first announced he was working on his fourth studio album.

“I’m working on an album now, he told the Wall Street Journal in December. “There’s so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits. Because it’s a dark time in America. It’s a dark time in the world. Honestly, for a songwriter to be in the house all day is a blessing and a curse. In the darkest of times, I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it.”

Post’s forthcoming LP follows 2016’s Stoney, 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys, and 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding.