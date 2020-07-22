Post Malone wants to provide some much-needed hope during this "dark time in America."

The 25-year-old artist recently spoke to Wall Street Journal about his time under lockdown and the work he's created amid the global health crisis and civil unrest.

"As crazy as the world is and as strong as everybody needs to be, being able to be in my house by myself and just vibe-out and see where my brain takes me — this has been a perfect time to make music, and to write songs about what's going on currently," he told the publication. "I'm working on an album now. "There's so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people's spirits. Because it's a dark time in America. It's a dark time in the world. Honestly, for a songwriter to be in the house all day is a blessing and a curse. In the darkest of times I'm just trying to make something beautiful out of it."

Posty went on to say that the forced isolation allowed him to become much more introspective and think of the ways he can help others. He also admits that he's "gone a little bit crazy" during the lockdowns, but has felt much more comfortable experimenting with his work.

"To be honest, I think everyone in America is going a little bit crazy sitting at home all day. So I've gone a little bit crazy, and I wanted to take more steps outside of my comfort range and make music that I think — to me — is some of the best I've made," he said. "I probably say that every album cycle, but for me it feels so special. I want to make an album that will uplift and show that people are not alone in their times of loneliness and worry and that at the end of the day we all just need to show love to everyone on the planet and figure things out. So we're working pretty hard, and I think we're making some incredible stuff."

The studio album is expected to drop sometime this year. Malone's last full-length project was 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding. The effort debuted at No. 1, garnered him an American Music Award, and appeared on a number of year-end lists.

In addition to his music work, Malone recently launched his very own rosé, Maison No. 9, and delivered the second drop of his Arnette sunglasses collaboration.

