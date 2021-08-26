Trippie Redd’s long-awaited collaboration with Drake finally surfaced with the arrival of “Betrayal” last week, and it’s already sparked a lot of conversation.

The collaboration didn’t appear on the original release of Trippie Redd’s newest album Trip At Knight, but it was updated just a day later to include it. A song with the two rappers has long been in the works, especially as Trippie was originally set to appear on “God’s Plan,” but what really caught the attention of fans was the 6 God’s shots at Kanye West and Pusha T.

“All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/‘Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone,” Drake raps on the song. In a new interview with Big Boy, Trippie explained how last-minute “Betrayal” came together and what it means to him to finally work with Drizzy.

Trippie said that they weren’t able to get in the studio together, but when Drake sent over his verse he instantly knew that he had a song that was going to get people talking.

“I felt like that just because it was Drake anyway,” he said, “It’s a bucket list thing for me.” When it came through, he said he was very happy and excited about it. “I just had got that, we was sending music back and forth trying to figure it out. And I got that last minute to add to the album.”

In an another interview with DJ Carisma, Redd adds, “Me and Drake we be tapped into each other’s music a lot. He listens to my shit, I listen to my shit. Every time I see him drop something, I say something to him. Let him know, ‘this is crazy.’”



In both interviews, he didn’t directly address the beef between Drake and Kanye, which will supposedly rear its ugly head once again at ‘Ye’s third listening event for Donda in Chicago on Thursday.