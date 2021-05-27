Trippie Redd released the video for his new single, “Miss the Rage,” featuring Playboi Carti.

For the video that dropped on Thursday, Redd and Carti bring the single’s title to life by turning a vacant lot into their personal smash room. Together, they set a car on fire while also breaking out its windows and headlights with a bat. They then turn their attention to random objects left in the lot. Like the car, these pieces are either consumed by flames or broken into pieces.

Trippie officially released the collaboration earlier this month. Their connection proved to resonate well with fans. When the single hit streaming services it skyrocketed up the charts, debuting at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 which is the highest-charting debut single for either artist.

“Miss the Rage” also continues the aesthetic that both Carti and Trippie are forging. Carti formally declared himself a rockstar with sounds of his highly anticipated album, Whole Lotta Red. Trippie also made his way into the world of rock music by dropping his rock album, Neon Shark vs Pegasus. It was produced by Travis Barker and featured fellow Ohio native, Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear, and others.

Watch the video for Trippie Redd’s “Miss the Rage” featuring Playboi Carti above.