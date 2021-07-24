Fans might be getting new material from Travis Scott sooner than they think.

Ahead of his headlining performance Saturday night at Rolling Loud Miami, the Houston MC dropped a catchy snippet on his Twitter alongside a sunny new visual. And by the looks of it, he’s performing it tonight.

“Hmm some one ask me how I’m starting I said this is how,” Trav wrote in all caps alongside the video. “Who can remember this by tonight.”

The video, soundtracked by the sticky new song, sees Trav hop in a whip as he dances around palm trees and commands a jet ski on sunny waters. And knowing Trav’s fans, they’ll probably memorize every scene from the video before tonight, too.

“OK I’m up today no games,” Scott wrote before sharing the clip on socials. “I wanna see the rage sweat and tears.”

It’s been nearly a year since Trav last dropped a single of his own—“Franchise” with M.I.A. and Young Thug—and the rapper has since hopped on Baby Keem’s “Durag Activity” back in April. An unreleased Trav verse was also shared during Kanye West’s listening party for his reportedly pushed-back album Donda, too. It’s safe to say the man hasn’t been totally quiet, but tonight will be the loudest we’ve heard him in a minute.