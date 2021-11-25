Travis Scott has resurfaced.

As pointed out by People magazine, the 30-year-old rapper was spotted hanging out in Southern California on Tuesday afternoon, marking what is believed to be his first public outing since the deadly events at his Astroworld Festival. Scott was reportedly seen at the Madison Club in La Quinta alongside Michael Jordan, Mark Wahlberg, actor Saïd Taghmaoui, and Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble. But despite being surrounded by his celebrity friends, Scott maintained a solemn demeanor.

Scott has reportedly spent the last several weeks in his hometown of Houston, where he headlined Day 1 of his annual Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5. Investigators say a crowd surged toward the stage in an effort to get a better view of Scott’s performance. The stampede resulted in hundreds of injuries and the deaths of 10 people, the youngest of whom was 9-year-old Ezra Blount.

Scott is now facing multiple lawsuits in connection to the deadly festival. A number of plaintiffs argue he is partly responsible for the tragic events, and are pointing to his history of inciting disorderly conduct at his concerts. Scott’s attorney, Ed McPherson said the rapper was unaware of the chaos that was unfolding in the crowd, and claimed he has matured in the years since he was charged with endangering the welfare of concert-goers.

“I think if you talk to Travis, he’d say there were times in his life as a young artist where he did things that he didn’t realize how much impact he has from the stage,” McPherson said earlier this month. “I think he’s matured, the power he has from the stage… he knows he can’t do things he’s done in the past...I’ve seen the footage of this, I didn’t see anything out of the ordinary in terms of what Travis was saying. Any performer wants the crowd charged up, wants them engaged in the show, I didn’t see anything that went beyond that.”