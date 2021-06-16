Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, along with daughter Stormi, hit the red carpet together for Tuesday night’s 2021 Parsons Benefit presented by the New School.

And has subsequent headlines have made clear, this appearance—despite such things being none of anyone’s business, etc.—has indeed resulted in another round of speculation of the back-together-or-not variety.

Scott was among those honored at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York. As previously reported, honorees were recognized for their contributions to design, retail, entrepreneurship, the arts, sustainability, and social justice. Per a report from E! News, La Flame made sure to show love for Jenner and their daughter when accepting the honor Tuesday night.

“Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” Scott said when closing his speech. As E! News pointed out, this is the first major red carpet event for the pair since their split nearly two years ago.

Last month, Jenner refuted reports from the usual suspects alleging that she and Scott were back together, albeit in an open relationship. In response to the reports, Jenner said she wasn’t “discrediting” anyone who chooses the non-monogamous lifestyle but found it “careless” to share such reports.

“You guys really just make up anything,” she said at the time.

In the months ahead, La Flame fans will have plenty of chances to return to the soothing chaos of the Travis Scott live experience, with headlining festival slots set for Day N Vegas and Rolling Loud New York, among others. His new album Utopia, meanwhile, is also expected to arrive soon.