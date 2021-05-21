Though it’s really not anyone’s business, a report has emerged in which it’s alleged that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are “back together,” albeit with a caveat.

According to TMZ, who came through with an anonymous sources-citing report late Thursday night, the couple is back together “but it’s not exclusive.” Instead, Scott and Jenner have reportedly made the decision to be in an open relationship, meaning—though this shouldn’t need to be explained—they have both agreed to be free to also date other people.

Earlier this week, the couple—who have a daughter together and previously called it quits on their relationship back in 2019—were spotted making a masked visit together to Disneyland. Scott, notably, was seen wearing a mask that covered his entire head. Similarly Yeezus-esque head coverings have also recently been seen on Kanye West and Future.

“We have such a great relationship,” Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar back in 2020 when reflecting on the current status of her and Scott’s interactions.“We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Hopefully, at least in this writer’s opinion, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s alleged back-togetherness will result in a Travis x Travis collab due to the fact that another musically prolific Travis—i.e. virtuosic drummer and producer Travis Barker—is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian.