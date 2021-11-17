Travis Scott’s legal woes continue as an attorney has just outlined a $750 million lawsuit brought against him, Drake, Apple, and Live Nation by 125 Astroworld Festival attendees. The family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old who died after attending Astroworld, is also included in the suit, TMZ reports.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee took to Instagram to lay out the details of the extensive lawsuit.

“We filed suit today on behalf of 125 Astroworld concertgoers, including the family of Axel Acosta. Axel died at the concert. Many of the clients named in this lawsuit suffered broken bones, or twisted knees, or orthopedic injuries. Many have psychological injury,” the lengthy caption explaining the suit began. “I expect we will file on behalf of another 100 individuals very soon. I have been in contact with defense counsel for many of the entities sued, to include Live Nation.”

Buzbee also added that his team has collected extensive evidence from video footage at the festival to support their case.

“Our team has toured the site and collected evidence. We have taken statements from more than fifty witnesses. We have collected hours of video tape from almost every angle. No amount of money will fix what occurred on the night of November 5. However, based on what I know now, to include what I learned during discussions with opposing counsel, it is my firm belief that every individual who attended that concert and who suffered injury will be fairly compensated. I intend to make sure of it.”

Travis and Live Nation offered refunds to all those who attended the festival, but the lawsuit pushed back on the gesture by calling it “a transparent and grotesque effort of the Defendants to limit their liability.” As it stands, ten people have died due to the events that occurred two weeks ago, the youngest being 9-year-old Ezra Blount.