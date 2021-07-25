Travis Scott didn’t disappoint.

During his headlining set for Rolling Loud Miami, the Houston rapper blessed fans with the premiere of a new track reportedly titled “Escape Plan.” Scott teased the joint via Twitter on Saturday, just hours before he took the stage Hard Rock Stadium: “HMM SOMEONE ASK ME HOW I’M STARTING, I SAID THIS IS HOW,” he captioned a snippet of what appeared to be the song’s official video. “WHO CAN REMEMBER THIS BY TONIGHT?”

The new track comes as fans hold their collective breath for Scott’s fourth studio album, presumably titled Utopia. Later in his set, he also performed another song acapella.

La Flame spoke about the Astroworld follow-up during an i-D interview earlier this year, saying it would showcase his range and highlight his evolution.

“I never tell people this, and I’m probably going to keep it a secret still, but I’m working with some new people and I’m just trying to expand the sound,” Scott said. “I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really. That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range.”

Rolling Loud Miami 2021 kicked off Friday with headliner ASAP Rocky. The festival will conclude Sunday with performances by Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, and possibly Kanye West. You can check out all the action here.