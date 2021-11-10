Travis Scott has canceled a forthcoming Saudi Arabia show following the tragic deaths and injuries at Astroworld Festival.

Variety reports that the Saudi Arabia performance was a “$5.5 million one-off show” and was slated to take place on Nov. 19. Travis has also canceled his Day N Vegas Festival headlining set this weekend; his 2022 Coachella performances are still scheduled, per Variety.

A source confirmed to Complex that Travis Scott’s Saudi Arabia performance has been canceled.

As of Tuesday, at least 35 lawsuits have been filed following the Houston festival, which led to the deaths of eight people and hundreds more injured. That number includes a lawsuit from the family of 9-year-old boy Ezra Blount, who endured damage to his lung, liver, kidney, and brain, and is currently in a medically-induced coma and on life support.

According to TMZ, NRG Park—which hosted the event—has a $26 million insurance policy, consisting of $1 million in primary coverage and a $25 million umbrella. The outlet surmises that it’s improbable the venue can cover the hundreds of millions requested via lawsuits.

On Monday, Travis pledged to cover the funeral costs for the Astroworld Festival victims. He also announced that he’s teaming up with BetterHelp to supply mental health resources and further aid to those affected by the tragedy.

The 30-year-old rapper issued two statements following the weekend’s devastating events. “I just wanna send prayers to the ones that was lost last night,” he told fans in an Instagram video. “You know my fans really mean the world to me, and I always really wanna leave them with a positive experience.”

He added, “I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.”