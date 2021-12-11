Anheuser-Busch has pulled the plug on Travis Scott’s hard seltzer line, CACTI.

The brewing company announced the discontinuation in a statement to TMZ on Friday, less than a year after the seltzer first hit shelves: “After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer,” AB said. “We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision.”

AB did not indicate whether the decision had anything to do with the tragic events of the 2021 Astroworld Festival, Scott’s Houston-based music event that left 10 people dead and dozens injured.

Though CACTI’s website is still up and running, the brand’s Instagram and Twitter accounts have been deactivated. A source close to the rapper tells TMZ the decision to cancel CACTI was mutual, as Scott and AB had previously agreed to end the partnership on Nov. 30.

A representative for Scott didn’t confirm the source’s claims, but said the rapper’s main focus now is “helping his community and fans heal” from the Astroworld tragedy.

“Travis was clear in his interview that he is not focused on business right now ...” the rep said. “CACTI asked AB InBev to inform their wholesalers there will not be product at this time.”

In wake of the deadly music festival, a number of brands have decided to either cut ties with Scott or halt their collaborations. Some of the companies include Nike, Epic Games, and Mega64, a production company that was working on a film project featuring Scott.

The 30-year-old Houston native opened up about the “mass-casualty incident” during a recent interview with Charlamagne tha God. At one point during the sit-down, the radio personality asked Scott whether he would care if the tragedy cost him relationships on the “corporate level.”

“No,” Travis responded. “But I’ve never jumped into things with people that didn’t know me, so everyone I surround myself with, it’s always been, you know, a backbone and supportive to anything I want to do to help fix anything that could be a good cause.”