After surviving a deadly plane crash in 2008, Travis Barker said he might be ready to take to the skies again soon.

Blink-182’s legendary drummer Travis Barker nearly lost his life after he was involved in a tragic plane crash back in 2008. Four people died after a private jet hit an embankment and burst into flames; Barker and his friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were able to make it out through an emergency exit (DJ AM died a year later from a drug overdose). Both were severely wounded as a result, and Barker, who already had a fear of flying prior to the crash, would avoid planes for the foreseeable future. He tweeted out that he “might fly again,” with a plane emoji, nearly 13 years after the accident.

As reported by Men’s Health last month, the drummer was engulfed in burning jet fuel, and spent three months in the hospital afterward being treated for third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body. DJ AM helped extinguish the flames on Barker’s body by patting him down with his own shirt.

“There’s a million things that could happen to me,” he explained. “I could die riding my skateboard. I could get in a car accident. I could get shot. Anything could happen. I could have a brain aneurysm and die. So why should I still be afraid of airplanes?”

Barker detailed what happened in an interview with Good Morning America back in 2015. “The plane’s on fire and my hands are on fire so I unbuckle my seat belt and I jump right into the jet, which holds all the fuel,” he said. “I basically ignite my whole body in fire. I’m so soaked in jet fuel, there’s nothing I can do to put the fire out. I’m completely nude at this point...I’m running, grabbing my testicles, my genitals, because, I don’t know why, and then we realize, you know, we’re out of the plane and...the plane explodes.”