ASAP Ferg received some flattering words from Tracy Morgan.

The Harlem rapper hit up Instagram this week to share footage of his recent interaction with the comedian. Ferg is seen holding up his camera phone as Morgan pops his head outside a car window to greet Ferg and his entourage. After a quick elbow pump, Morgan taps Ferg on the shoulder and pays him a major compliment, comparing him to Wu-Tang Clan’s late co-founding member Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

“Yo, can I tell you something?” Morgan said as Barry White blasted in the background. “You the ODB of that group (ASAP Mob), man. You the heart and soul … You know how I feel about you.”

Ferg accepted the comparison with a gracious laugh.

As pointed out by HipHopDX, this isn’t the first time Ferg has been likened to the East Coast legend. He spoke about the constant comparisons during an interview with Fuse at Rock the Bells 2013.

“I can see why they would compare me to ODB because my style is not fathered,” he said at the time. “I have an unorthodox style, you never know what’s gonna happen. I was told that ODB would just walk into people’s sessions—Mariah Carey’s session, like, ‘Let me jump in the booth.’ That’s me. I would do something like that, and that’s why I would get the crazy-ass features, ’cause I’m not afraid. But everybody is receptive to me ... I’m a warm person, I’m a people person, and I think ODB was that people’s person.”