Too Short’s new video for “Ain’t Gone Do It” is the most recent in his and E-40’s recent run.

In the visual, premiering above, Short appears as a UPS driver for United Pimpin’ Services who’s delivering packages on his route. We see E-40 join him later as a supervisor who’s overseeing the office. Keep an eye out for appearances from Lewis Belt and Kevin Cuenca, too.

“It’s always a party and good vibes when you have E-40 and I together—you experienced it on Verzuz, you felt it on our joint album, and you’re seeing it in this video,” Too Short told Complex. “We really wanted to make a visual that would entertain people and keep the positive energy going.

The two rappers battled in the last Verzuz of 2020, pulling in almost 3 million viewers between Apple Music and Instagram Live. Just before the faceoff, Too Short and E-40 dropped off new projects, with Short releasing his 22nd solo studio album Ain’t Gone Do It, and E-40 sharing his 27th solo studio effort Terms and Conditions.

Watch the video for “Ain’t Gone Do It” at the top.