After 70 years in music, Tony Bennett is retiring from performing.

His son and manager of 40 years, Danny Bennett, canceled the singer’s remaining tour dates and revealed that his two Radio City Music Hall dates with Lady Gaga were, indeed, his last. Danny cited doctor’s orders, according to Deadline, despite his father still being able to perform at age 95.

After his family revealed earlier in the year that the star had dementia, AARP The Magazine reported that Tony does not speak often, but “when he does, his words are halting; at times, he seems lost and bewildered.” Danny said that the move is to prevent any on-stage falls.

Throughout his career, Bennett has earned 19 Grammy awards and has commanded a following thanks to early hits like “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” “Because of You,” “Rags to Riches,” “Stranger in Paradise,” and “There’ll Be No Teardrops Tonight.”

Newer fans are likely more familiar with Tony’s 2014 duet album with Gaga, Cheek to Cheek, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Bennett isn’t hanging up his hat just yet, though. On Oct. 1, he and Gaga will drop their second duet album, Love For Sale.