Tony Bennett

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Music

Tony Bennett, Legendary Pop Vocalist, Dead at 96

Bennett retired from performing in 2021 after 70 years in entertainment.

Joe Price1100 days ago
Tony
Music

Tony Bennett Retires from Performing, Cancels Tour Dates After 70 Years in Entertainment

His son and manager of 40 years, Danny Bennett, canceled the singer’s remaining tour dates and revealed that his two Gaga dates were his last.

Brenton Blanchet1806 days ago
tony bennett
Music

Tony Bennett Reveals He's Been Living With Alzheimer's for Four Years

Iconic 94-year-old singer Tony Bennett and his family announced Monday that he has been living with Alzheimer's privately for several years.

Joe Price2000 days ago

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