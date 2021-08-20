Having clearly found a bit of a bond on the “Body” remix earlier in the year, Tion Wayne and ArrDee have just reconnected for “Wid It”, a track set to appear on Tion’s recently announced debut album, Green With Envy.

Armed with a production from Gotcha, the two rappers pull everything out of the bag to make this one repeat the success of their last team-up, not least the references to Adeola, lines like “Good gracious, bumper looking persuasive”, and even a few dance moves you can no doubt expect to see on TikTok for the next few months.