In an unexpected twist, a YouTuber has given The Beatles’ 1966 pop hit, “Eleanor Rigby”, a UK drill refix and it’s one that is worth your time.

YouTuber Zeke Lanham shared his remix on Reddit, writing: “For some fun, I made this UK drill remix of ‘Eleanor Rigby’ by The Beatles. The beat is entirely produced by me with no samples.”

The refix plays up the profound melancholy of the original, isolating Paul McCartney’s vocals and submerging them in deep, ominous 808s and capping it off with those hallmark hi-hat triplets. If we were to give notes, and it’s minor, we would argue the iconic strings should have been kept in, but it’s still a fun interpretation.

Not surprisingly, the boomers in the comment section are foaming at the mouth, describing the remix as “a nightmare”, “absolute crap”, “fecal matter” and “amateurish, monotonous, yet distracting. Of no redeeming use or value”.

That’s a job well done as far as we’re concerned.