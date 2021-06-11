West Coast hip-hop trio Tha Eastsidaz, which comprises of Snoop Dogg, Tray Deee, and Goldie Loc, have reunited for the song “Hood Creeps Out at Night,” which comes with a brand new music video as well.

The group last released a studio album all the way back in 2001, but they briefly reformed in 2014 for the That’s My Work Volume 4 tape. “Hood Creeps Out at Night” is the first song to be credited to Tha Eastsidaz since, and arrives as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming comedy horror The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2, in which Snoop plays a fictionalized version of himself.

To coincide with the release of the song, which itself is a play on Whodini’s “Freaks Come Out at Night,” the trio have also shared a video. The low-budget look feels like a throwback to underground rap videos of the ‘90s, and is interspersed with clips from the upcoming film, which stars Mike Epps and Katt Williams. The film is out in theaters today, and is a sequel to the original Meet the Blacks, which was a parody of The Purge.

Watch the video for “Hood Creeps Out at Night” above.