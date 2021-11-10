In the wake of the tragic events at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston this past weekend that left 8 dead and many more injured, artists are being extra vigilant at live shows and making sure their fans are safe during their performances.

The most recent example of this was from Teyana Taylor, when the artist briefly stopped her show to make sure a fan in the crowd was doing okay.

“Is she okay?” Taylor repeatedly asked at the last stop of her The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour at The Novo. “Bring her up here. [Is} She okay?”

Taylor also added that no one was about to sue her for negligently continuing a show if a fan wasn’t okay, seemingly referencing the wave of lawsuits Travis Scott is being hit with right now. After she made sure the fan was alright, Taylor continued with the show.

Elsewhere in the show, Taylor got emotional and opened up about her decision to momentarily retire from music and why the choice has been so difficult for her.

Like Taylor, rapper IDK also wanted to make sure that the safety of his fans was at the forefront of his show. Before beginning his performance this past weekend, the Maryland rapper took a moment to address the events that happened in Houston and implored his fans to be mindful of the people around them and to take care of each other.

As it currently stands, Travis Scott, Live Nation, and more have over 30 lawsuits and counting being mounted against them after the tragedy that occurred in Houston.