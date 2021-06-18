Taylor Swift’s 2012 Red album is getting the reissue treatment later this year.

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter announced the news on social media Friday, more than two months after she kicked off her re-recording series with Fearless (Taylor’s Version). Swift told fans the updated Red album will be expanded to 30 tracks, one of which is 10 minutes long. She didn’t name reveal the name of the lengthy record, but previously told Rolling Stone that “All Too Well”—co-written by Liz Rose—originally spanned 10 minutes before she decided to “to pare it down.”

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person,” she wrote in her Friday message to Swifties. “It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators … This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red.”

Red, which marked Swift’s fourth studio album, was released in October 2012 by Big Machine Records. The album delivered some of Swift’s biggest hits, including “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “State of Grace,” “22,” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” Red was also nominated for Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards, where Swift ultimately won the Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance awards for the Red track “Mean.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) will arrive Nov. 19 and is available for pre-order here.