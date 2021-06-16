On his 21st birthday, incarcerated “The Race” rapper Tay-K offered his fans an update from jail, and said that there’s still some hope for his release.

Tay-K was found guilty of murder in 2019 and is currently serving 55 years behind bars, but in his first public comments in quite some time he suggested that he’s got new music on the way and he hopes not to serve the full 55-year sentence. “My new shit crazy,” he said in an Instagram Live stream with Carl LeGrett. “I got tattoos on my hand, all my fingers is like skeleton fingers now! And I got a spider web on my hand,” he added, before revealing how he felt after the “The Race” went platinum.

“Man I don’t even wanna talk about ‘The Race,’” he replied. “It’s cool. That’s good. That’s good, I’m happy about that. I wanna make new music, I wanna drop new shit.”

He then indicated that there’s a chance he could get out on an appeal bond. “That’s looking good, too. You know, all the coming home situation and shit, I know a lot of people want to know about that,” he said. “My case on appeal right now, there’s still hope and shit. There’s definitely still a chance for me to come home on an appeal bond. … That’s what I want to happen.”

It remains to be seen if Tay-K will be able to get released on an appeal bond, especially with another murder case still outstanding. However, it appears that he’s keeping himself in high spirits from behind bars, and that he has some new music on the way. When fans will get to hear that new music, though, remains to be seen.

Last year, Tay-K addressed a rumor that he had additional time put on his sentence for stabbing a prison guard. "All rumors of Taymor's sentencing being extended are false," a statement from this rapper's representatives read. "Tay has stayed out of trouble and the media is still fighting against him to paint him in an untrue narrative. Appeals are still continuing and he will be home soon #FreeTayK."