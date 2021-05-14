T-Pain might be keeping himself busy with his Twitch stream these days, but he still found time to team up with Kehlani for their new song “I Like Dat.”

With a slick hook and T-Pain’s idiosyncratic delivery, “I Like Dat” shows the pair make a compelling duo—Kehlani approaches the second half of the song just as effortlessly as T-Pain does, providing backing vocals by the time the chorus comes back around for the second time.

“She don’t want the drink, she want the rent paid,” they sing. “She don’t pay for nothin’, she just get paid.” Referencing his iconic hit “Buy U A Drank (Shawty Sippin’),” the song interpolates the melody and a number of lines. It even opens with a brief sample of the track, before morphing into a new, more modern instrumental.

Earlier this week, T-Pain made headlines after he went live on Instagram with the platform’s owner Mark Zuckerberg. His chat with the Facebook co-founder focused around T-Pain’s recent issues with his Instagram DMs, an issue raised last month after he discovered his message requests folder had been full of DMs from celebrities for some time. Needless to say, he was not happy he missed DMs from the likes of Viola Davis, Jamie Foxx, and others who wanted to collaborate.

Kehlani, meanwhile, recently came out during an Instagram Live stream with photographer Jamie-Lee B.

“Wanna know what’s new about me?” Kehani asked, “I finally know I’m a lesbian.”

Listen to “I Like Dat” above via YouTube or here via Spotify: