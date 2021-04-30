T-Pain knew exactly how to handle racist gamers.

During a recent Twitch stream, the 35-year-old rapper was seen loading into a Call of Duty lobby where several players began exhibiting toxic and abusive behavior. Several gamers can be heard shouting racial slurs at T-Pain before repeatedly stating, “fuck Black Lives Matter.” T-Pain was seemingly unfazed by the hate; however, once the match started, he let the group of bigots have it.

A clip posted on T-Pain’s TikTok page shows him immediately locking into revenge mode, saying: “I want all of them. I want every single fucking one of them! I want it all, I want it all! I want every part of it … I want the whole thing!”

The avid gamer proceeds to wipe out every member from the other team.

“Keep talkin’ that n***a shit!” he shouted as he dominated the game. “I want you to delete the Black skins from your motherfucking COD! I want it all! I want it all, boy!”

T-Pain ultimately led his team to a 200-152 victory. And to no one’s surprise, he wasn’t humble about it.

“Ladies and gentlemen, looks like the n***as win,” he said gleefully. “Stupid idiots!”

You can revisit the satisiying moment below.

T-Pain also made headlines this week after he admitted to “accidentally” ignoring hundreds of DM requests from big-name celebrities, including Viola Davis, Diplo, Fergie, La La Anthony, and more.

“I’ve been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like two years,” he said in a video posted on social media. “I thought DMs are supposed to just show up in the normal folder and you don’t have to go digging for all these … I apologize to everybody on this list and the hundreds of others I couldn’t fit in this video. These are just the ones I haven’t checked and replied to.”