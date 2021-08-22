SZA has shared three brand new tracks through a new SoundCloud page.

The singer uploaded the tracks, “Nightbird,” “I Hate You,” and “Joni” to the anonymous account early Sunday morning. She also tweeted a link to the page, writing, “dumping random thoughts.”

It seems we have her astrologer, @iJaadee, to thank for the new music. “Alright. I go to bed now. @iJaadee made me do it lol,” SZA tweeted after sharing the song link. “More word vomit later. Love y’all.”

SZA has also long been teasing the highly-anticipated song “Shirt,” again playing it during a livestream event last month. The song was included at the end of the TDE artist’s “Good Days” music video and garnered a dance challenge on TikTok after SZA first shared a clip of it back in October 2020.

When prodded about the release of “Shirt” by a fan, SZA tweeted, “She nex.”

SZA has featured on a number of new songs, like Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” and a collaboration with SAINt JHN for the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack cut “Just for Me.” Listen to her new songs “Nightbird,” “I Hate You,” and “Joni” below.