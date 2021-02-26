Mac Miller has posthumously earned his first ever platinum album for 2018’s Swimming, which he released just weeks before his death.

Now, more than two years after its release and Miller’s untimely passing, the beloved rapper’s final album is his most successful and was RIAA certified platinum on Feb. 24.

Swimming includes fan favorites like “Self Care,” “Ladders,” “Wings,” and “What’s the Use?” In addition to Swimming, Miller’s only posthumous album, Circles, was certified gold on Feb. 24 after selling 500,000 units. Fans celebrated the certifications, expressing how much they miss the late Pittsburgh artist.

On Sept. 7, 2018, Mac Miller was found unconscious at his home in Los Angeles. He was announced dead at the scene from an apparent drug overdose at 26 years old.

In October of last year, the “Dunno” artist’s family released never-before-seen footage of Mac creating his final album. They also released a vinyl box set of his last two full-lengths called Swimming in Circles.