Michael Sullivan, the half-brother of Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, is facing a first-degree murder charge over the death of his dad.

TMZ reports that Sullivan has been charged with murder in Lee County, MS, District Attorney John Weddle has confirmed. His father, Floyd Sullivan, died from gunshot wounds on Jan. 6, 2020. Prior to his death he had worked with Rae Sremmurd, and it is believed he was killed by his then-19-year-old son Michael, who also goes by the name Jamil Ali Sullivan. He was stepdad to both Jxmmi and Swae.

Michael’s mother Bernadette Walker said that he suffers from Schizoaffective disorder, and it’s believed that he might not have taken his prescribed medications prior to the shooting. The indictment for the case was reportedly handled in January, and it’s believed that Michael won’t face the possibility of the death penalty though he could still spend life in prison if convicted. A court date has not been set and it’s currently not clear when the case will go to trial.

“I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion,” Swae tweeted the day after it was reported Sullivan died. “I’ve been tested my whole life.”

Jxmmi took to IG to post a picture of Sullivan, writing, “Rip BIG FLOYD we Love and miss you.”