Steel Banglez has been lacing the UK rap scene with some of the most catchy and downright iconic beats over the last few years. In terms of his own catalogue, the Forrest Gate producer has been relatively lowkey since 2019, the year in which he dropped his platinum-certified single, “Fashion Week”, alongside AJ Tracey and MoStack.

With a platinum cut on his CV, fans pondered what Banglez would do next. Fortunately, he has returned just in time for summer with his new scorcher of a track, “Blama”—the first drop from his upcoming debut album. “Blama” features two of the UK’s biggest rappers—North London’s Tion Wayne and East London’s Morrisson—who go back and forth on the piano-led production in full flex mode.

“I always vision what the fans would want to see and hear,” says Banglez. “I’m blessed to able to put together two of the hottest artists in the UK scene right now. With Tion Wayne’s rise into mainstream success and Morrisson one of the most explosive breakthrough artists of the year, ‘Blama’ is a statement piece of art.”

Directed by Kelvin Jones, the visuals for “Blama” call to mind movies like Bad Boys as the three stars stroll in front of an exploding car. A track you’re likely to hear for the rest of the summer, press play on the visuals above and be sure to add the song to your playlists.