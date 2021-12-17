Classic mob films will always be an endless source of inspiration for rap; mobsters are the ultimate outlaws and no one ever looked quite as good doing it as Pesci and De Niro.

It’s no surprise then that North London rhymer Squeeks referred back to Scorsese’s 1990 classic for his new number “Goodfellas” with Rimzee and Born Trappy. Together, the three dons are the masters of all they survey, kicking back in high-end threads with expensive whips as they raise a glass to their considerable empires and everything they’ve achieved.

The last two years have been particularly prosperous for the trio—Squeeks made a massive return to music this year, and Rimzee stole the show with Upper Clapton Dreams 2 last year and then again with Born Trappy on this year’s brilliant “Expensive Pain”.

As for production, they’ve assembled N1, Cage, R14, AGE, and Sean Murdz to piece together a suitably polished instrumental. Silky and refined but still with a weighty low-end behind it, it’s the perfect framework for Squeeks’ gruff and grizzled flow, Rimzee’s commanding bars and the nimble melodies Born Trappy lays down for the hook.

With all three artists at the absolute height of their powers, there’s never been a better time for a longer collaborative project. Regardless, one thing is for certain: whether or not they team up together, next year’s going to be big for each of them.