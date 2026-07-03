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Image via Haruki Design
Music

Rimzee, Road Rap Vet, Doubles Back With ‘The Archives Deluxe’ EP

The East London rapper returns to feed the streets...

James Keith337 days ago
Music

Nafe Smallz Builds Towards New Project With Rimzee Collab “High Profile”

Nafe’s new mixtape, also titled ‘High Profile’, lands June 23 with additional features from M Huncho, Krept &amp; Konan, Potter Payper and more.

James Keith1124 days ago
Steel Banglez 'The Playlist'
Music

Steel Banglez Returns With New Album ‘The Playlist’ f/ Burna Boy, Nines, Unknown T & More

From grime and garage to drill, rap, Afroswing, and his own Punjabi heritage, of course, it’s all stitched into the album to create an autobiographical tome.

James Keith1152 days ago
Tiggs Da Author 'Morefire II'
Music

Tiggs Da Author Drops New Project ‘MOREFIRE II’ f/ Wretch 32, Rimzee, Blade Brown & More 

After the one-two punch of “OCD Riddim” parts one and two, Tiggs Da Author hasn’t wasted a moment in getting his new project out into the world.

James Keith1323 days ago
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Rimzee, Blade Brown, Tiggs Da Author (credit: Paul-John)
Music

Tiggs Da Author Calls On Rimzee & Blade Brown For “OCD Riddim Part 1”

A rags-to-riches tune, the trio balance lines about making the fiends queue up for their wares with the decidedly up-market settings in Shan Phearon’s visuals.

James Keith1333 days ago
Rimzee Cold Feet Mixtape Stream
Music

Listen To Rimzee’s ‘Cold Feet’ Mixtape f/ Giggs, Maverick Sabre, Emeli Sandé, K-Trap & More

Clapton rapper Rimzee has dropped his long anticipated mixtape, Cold Feet featuring heavy hitters such as Potter Payper K- Trap, Giggs, Tiggs Da Author,  Emile

Ezra Olaoya1372 days ago
rimzee new single intro rimzee new single intro
Music

Rimzee Drops New Single “Intro”, His Most Introspective Cut To Date

Following the release of June’s “Entrepreneur”, which focussed on his success in the world of business, “Intro” sees Rimzee show a more introspective part of hi

Ezra Olaoya1390 days ago
rimzee new single entrepreneur rimzee new single entrepreneur
Music

Rimzee’s All About The Hustle On New Single “Entrepreneur”

Clapton rapper Rimzee flexes his entrepreneurial spirit on new drop “Entrepeneur”. The East London native—whose debut mixtape, 2012’s Upper Clapton Dream...

Ezra Olaoya1484 days ago
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Stardom 'Street Profit'
Music

Stardom’s ‘Street Profit’ Mixtape Is Here f/ K-Trap, Snap Capone, Ling Hussle & More

Anticipation's been building ever since we got the first taste of the new tape when he released “Blew” with Rimzee way back in January last year.

James Keith1533 days ago
Mowgs 'The Bare Necessities'
Music

Mowgs Unveils New Mixtape ‘The Bare Necessities’ f/ Rimzee, Mist, Country Dons & More

He’s been teasing it out, piece-by-piece since late last year, but Erdington’s crown prince of rap has today made good on his promises with his debut album.

James Keith1533 days ago
Rimzee Shuts Down Oxford Circus In Video For New Heater Unruly
Music

Rimzee’s “Unruly” Is A Road Rap Heater You Need To Hear

He’s dropped a tonne of collaborations in the past year, so it’s good to get a reminder of what the Hackney star can do when he’s got the booth to himself.

James Keith1582 days ago
Rimzee, Squeeks, Born Trappy (credit: @filmbytodd)
Music

Squeeks, Rimzee & Born Trappy Are The Real Capos In "Goodfellas" Video

Classic mob films will always be an endless source of inspiration for rap; mobsters are the ultimate outlaws and no one ever did it quite as well as Scorsese.

James Keith1673 days ago

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