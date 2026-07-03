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Rimzee, Road Rap Vet, Doubles Back With ‘The Archives Deluxe’ EP
The East London rapper returns to feed the streets...
Rimzee Drops ‘Feed The Streets’ Mixtape f/ Bobby Shmurda, Youngs Teflon, Potter Payper & More
The Upper Clapton legend returns.
Nafe Smallz Builds Towards New Project With Rimzee Collab “High Profile”
Nafe’s new mixtape, also titled ‘High Profile’, lands June 23 with additional features from M Huncho, Krept & Konan, Potter Payper and more.
Steel Banglez Returns With New Album ‘The Playlist’ f/ Burna Boy, Nines, Unknown T & More
From grime and garage to drill, rap, Afroswing, and his own Punjabi heritage, of course, it’s all stitched into the album to create an autobiographical tome.
Tiggs Da Author Drops New Project ‘MOREFIRE II’ f/ Wretch 32, Rimzee, Blade Brown & More
After the one-two punch of “OCD Riddim” parts one and two, Tiggs Da Author hasn’t wasted a moment in getting his new project out into the world.
Tiggs Da Author Calls On Rimzee & Blade Brown For “OCD Riddim Part 1”
A rags-to-riches tune, the trio balance lines about making the fiends queue up for their wares with the decidedly up-market settings in Shan Phearon’s visuals.
Listen To Rimzee’s ‘Cold Feet’ Mixtape f/ Giggs, Maverick Sabre, Emeli Sandé, K-Trap & More
Clapton rapper Rimzee has dropped his long anticipated mixtape, Cold Feet featuring heavy hitters such as Potter Payper K- Trap, Giggs, Tiggs Da Author, Emile
Rimzee Drops New Single “Intro”, His Most Introspective Cut To Date
Following the release of June’s “Entrepreneur”, which focussed on his success in the world of business, “Intro” sees Rimzee show a more introspective part of hi
Cold Roads: The Best Mixtapes From Road Rap’s Early Reign
And what a time it was.
Rimzee’s All About The Hustle On New Single “Entrepreneur”
Clapton rapper Rimzee flexes his entrepreneurial spirit on new drop “Entrepeneur”. The East London native—whose debut mixtape, 2012’s Upper Clapton Dream...
Stardom’s ‘Street Profit’ Mixtape Is Here f/ K-Trap, Snap Capone, Ling Hussle & More
Anticipation's been building ever since we got the first taste of the new tape when he released “Blew” with Rimzee way back in January last year.
Mowgs Unveils New Mixtape ‘The Bare Necessities’ f/ Rimzee, Mist, Country Dons & More
He’s been teasing it out, piece-by-piece since late last year, but Erdington’s crown prince of rap has today made good on his promises with his debut album.
Rimzee’s “Unruly” Is A Road Rap Heater You Need To Hear
He’s dropped a tonne of collaborations in the past year, so it’s good to get a reminder of what the Hackney star can do when he’s got the booth to himself.
Squeeks, Rimzee & Born Trappy Are The Real Capos In "Goodfellas" Video
Classic mob films will always be an endless source of inspiration for rap; mobsters are the ultimate outlaws and no one ever did it quite as well as Scorsese.