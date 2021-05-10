Spotify and the Ringer have teamed-up to bring listeners No Skips with Jinx and Shea, which promises to analyze 30 rap albums considered classic.

Hosted by Shea Serrano and Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins, the first episode of the music show is set to arrive this week on Thursday, May 13. Each episode will focus on a different album, breaking down the production that went into the record, the lyrical content involved, the impact the release had on culture, the music that inspired its creation, and other lesser-known facts about these records.

The first episode, arriving on May 13, will focus on 50 Cent’s breakthrough album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Subsequent episodes will look at Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, and Lil’ Kim’s Hardcore.

"There are few things I enjoy talking about more than rap albums I love. It’s always just such a fun, engaging conversation," said Serrano. "Because even when you’re talking to someone who loves something you also love —like how Jinx and I love the albums we’ve chosen for No Skips— the other person often loves it in different ways and for different reasons. It’s a unique situation because you find yourself both arguing in favor of the same thing but you somehow still want to choke the other person."

Jinx highlighted how the format of the show really allows them to get into the finer details of these albums. "We get to focus on a great moment, but also cover a lot of ground," he added. "And really, it’s the way we talk about the albums is that sets our show apart."

Check out the trailer for the music show above.